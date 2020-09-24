Disney Channel confirmed the cast for the new animated series “The Ghost and Molly McGee,” slated to premiere in 2021. The network is also hosting a special New York Comic-Com panel for the show on October 9th and will tease the new series with select members of the cast and creative team. New York Comic-Con is running a virtual event this year because of the ongoing health crisis, so everyone will be able to join the panel.

The ever-wonderful, and Emmy Award-winner, Ashly Burch will lead the series with the talented Dana Snyder. The buddy-comedy was going by the name “The Curse of Molly McGee,” but the show got a new name and a new logo this week.

The description reads, “The animated series follows tween optimist Molly (voiced by Burch), who lives to make the world a better place, and grumpy ghost Scratch (voiced by Snyder), whose job is to spread misery. When one of Scratch’s curses backfires, he finds himself forever bound to Molly.”

Produced by Disney Television Animation, “The Ghost and Molly McGee” is slated to premiere in 2021 on Disney Channel and in DisneyNOW.

Burch and Snyder will join series creators and executive producers Bill Motz and Bob Roth and executive producer Steve Loter for the panel at New York Comic-Con on Friday, October 9th (1:50 p.m. EDT/ 10:50 a.m. PDT). The virtual panel is set to include an exclusive first-look at the series.

Burch also stars in the AppleTV+ series “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet,” co-created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz. The live-action comedy follows a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges of running a popular video game. That project is executive produced by McElhenney and Day under their RCG banner; Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3Arts; and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television. David Hornsby and Megan Ganz also executive produce.

