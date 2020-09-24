Apple announced a series order for “High Desert,” a new half-hour comedy series to be produced by Apple Studios that will star Academy, Golden Globe, and Emmy Award winner Patricia Arquette, who will also executive produce.

The description reads, “High Desert follows Peggy (Arquette), a former addict who decides to make a new start after the death of her beloved mother, with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California, and makes a life-changing decision to become a private investigator.”

The series is created and written by Nancy Fichman, Katie Ford, and Jennifer Hoppe, who will also serve as executive producers.

“High Desert” marks Apple’s second partnership with Arquette and Stiller following the series order for “Severance,” an upcoming workplace thriller starring and executive produced by Arquette and Adam Scott, and directed and executive produced by Stiller.

The project reunites Arquette with DGA Award winner Ben Stiller, who will direct the first episode and executive produce through Red Hour Films alongside Nicky Weinstock. Molly Madden and Tom Lassally executive produce on behalf of 3 Arts Entertainment.

Arquette and Stiller both received Emmy Award nominations their work on the limited-series “Escape at Dannemora,” for which Stiller won the DGA Award and Arquette won a Golden Globe, SAG, and Critics Choice Award.

The series will also join a growing list of upcoming Apple Original series produced by Apple Studios. The slate also includes a new untitled Team Downey and Adam Perlman drama series; “Masters of the Air,” a new limited drama series from Apple Studios and executive produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television, and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone; and highly anticipated films “Emancipation,” “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Snow Blind.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.