Ava Max fans will want to jump into Roblox this week. The popular game announced on Thursday morning that pop sensation Ava Max will host a record launch party on the platform. Ava will share behind-the-scenes stories from her just-released debut album, Heaven & Hell, and answer questions from the global fan base on the Roblox platform, and play a few of her favorite songs. The event is scheduled to start on September 25th at 4 p.m. PDT on Roblox.

The description reads, “Ava’s Launch Party Place, created by Atlantic Records and Artist Partner Group in partnership with a top Roblox developer, leverages Roblox’s Party Place experience and brings the album’s supernatural space theme into the Metaverse. Fans will use jump pads to get to the sky-high dance floor where they can enjoy Ava’s new tunes, shop cool merch to dress their avatars up with Heaven or Hell wings and swords, complete fun quests, socialize, ask Ava questions, and get a private live performance of a couple of her hit songs, just for her fans on Roblox.”

“I just can’t wait to meet my fans on Roblox this Friday,” said Ava Max. “I miss being able to interact with everyone in person, and I’m really excited to try this new way of connecting with them in a life-like immersive experience to share my new music. I have some surprises in store for everyone too, so don’t miss this!”

The publisher added, “With the Ava Max Launch Party, Roblox plans to revive the lost tradition of weekly record release parties and give the Roblox community access to their favorite artists so they can discover and celebrate new music together with their friends. Immersive events can connect artists with their fans in a very personal and unique way—at scale and without physical boundaries—to showcase their music and offer a VIP experience that is available to everyone, as well as extend their brand and presence into the Metaverse. Along with the Ava Max performance, Roblox and Warner Music Group have developed a partnership that will enable WMG’s artists to tap into the power of Roblox’s platform in the weeks and months ahead.”

“For any artist releasing an album during these times, it’s important to find new and engaging ways to connect with fans,” said Elyse Rogers, EVP, Artist Partner Group. “We’re excited that Roblox chose Ava to kick off the platform’s release party experience; it should be a lot of fun.”

“We are excited for our Launch Party with Ava Max, one of the biggest pop stars in the world right now, and we know our Roblox community will really enjoy connecting with her in such a fun and interactive way,” said Jon Vlassopulos, Vice President and Global Head of Music for Roblox. “This year has made it clear that artists and labels need to look for new venues and formats to introduce their music, and we can’t wait to have Ava’s fans celebrate her new album in the same virtual space as their favorite artist, together with their friends.”

