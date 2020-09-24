Carrie Underwood and HBO Max are spending the holidays together. The seven-time Grammy Award winner, five-time CMA Female Vocalist of the Year, and the 2020 ACM Entertainer of the Year, will perform songs from her first-ever full-length Christmas album, My Gift, which is available on CD and digital September 25th. The streamer will premiere the event this holiday season.

You can pre-order the digital, physical or vinyl version of My Gift right here on Amazon.

The holiday special’s description reads, “Underwood will appear with a live orchestra and choir, performing a combination of beloved traditional favorites celebrating her faith and the spiritual nature of the holiday, as well as new original material from the highly anticipated album which will also be released on vinyl October 30th.”

“Carrie Underwood is a multi-faceted talent and we are thrilled to be partnering with her and our friends at Playtone to bring a dose of holiday cheer,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max.

“The journey of writing and recording this album started last year when I finished my tour and we could have never anticipated the circumstances we would be in this year,” said Carrie Underwood. “Creating this album has been good for my heart and I’m thrilled to get to share it with the world and to bring it to life with Playtone and HBO Max.”

The HBO Max Original special will be executive produced by Gary Goetzman and Tom Hanks for Playtone, along with Underwood and her manager, Ann Edelblute. The holiday event is set to shoot this fall.

Carrie Underwood was the 2005 American Idol winner. She’s also a New York Times bestselling author, and all seven of her albums, including her Greatest Hits album, have been certified platinum or multi-platinum. Since 2005, she has sold more than 64M records worldwide and recorded 27 #1 singles, 14 of which she co-wrote.

In television, Underwood starred as Maria von Trapp in NBC’s three-hour 2013 holiday hit, the Emmy-winning “The Sound of Music Live!,” which attracted 44M viewers. Last November, Underwood hosted the CMA Awards for the 12th consecutive year.

Apple Music recently announced Underwood’s own monthly radio show, which she hosts and produces and premiered on the newly launched Apple Music Country. Underwood released her sixth studio album in 2018, Cry Pretty, which has been certified Platinum and marks the first time she has co-produced her own album.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.