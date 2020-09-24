Prime Video released a trailer for “Truth Seekers,” the next project from Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. The duo star in the series alongside Samson Kayo and Emma D’Arcy, and the official trailer confirms the series’ release date on October 30th.

The description reads, “A group of part-time paranormal investigators team up to uncover a deadly conspiracy.”

Prime Video released an official trailer for “Truth Seekers” on social media. The video offers a quick look at the cast and story, and reminds subscribers that the series will be ready to stream on October 30th. Since we are all staying in this Halloween, it’s nice to have another sci-fi comedy to add to the watchlist.

Leading up the launch, you can rent the other Pegg-Frost comedies on Prime Video, including “Shaun of the Dead,” “Hot Fuzz,” “Paul,” and “The World’s End.”

Pegg has two blockbuster franchises on his schedule. The actor is reprising his role as Benji Dunn in “Mission Impossible 7” and “Mission Impossible 8,” and he’s expected to return to the Star Trek franchise as Montgomery ‘Scotty’ Scott.

Christopher McQuarrie is set to direct the next two Mission Impossible films. The seventh installment was scheduled to release in July 2021 but production delays pushed the film back to November 2021. That project also stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, and Rebecca Ferguson. The eighth film in the franchise was moved from August 5, 2022, to November 4, 2022.

These dates could change at any time, and now that Marvel has moved the start of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to 2021, other films like “Mission Impossible 7” might move around over the next few weeks for better positioning around next year’s Marvel releases.

Fans will just have to keep their eyes on the box office and stay abreast of any changes to their favorite franchises.

