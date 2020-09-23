Order up! Fox confirmed a two-season order for “Bob’s Burgers” and “Family Guy” this week. Bob and his family will return for Season 12 and Season 13, and the Griffins will return for Season 19 and Season 20. The deal carries both animated-comedies into 2023.

“Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers are key pillars of our network’s success. By taking the genre to new heights and driving pop culture in meaningful ways, they’ve laid the foundation for making Animation Domination one of the most powerful program blocks in all of television,” said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, for FOX Entertainment. “Both of these two-season renewals affirm once again our commitment to animation and empower us to continue in our build as the leader in the space with distinct and fresh new comedies. We’d like to thank Seth, Loren and their entire teams, not to mention our partners at 20th Television, and we’re excited to continue these great shows with them.”

On September 27th, “Bob’s Burgers” will return for an 11th season, and the studio. The series follows BOB (H. Jon Benjamin) and his ever-quirky family who together run the restaurant Bob’s Burgers. Including its 2020 Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Animated Program, the series has been nominated for the past seven consecutive years and won twice, in 2014 and 2017. The series also was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award and an Annie Award this year. Bento Box Entertainment serves as the animation studio on “Bob’s Burgers.”

This Sunday is also the Season 18 premiere of “Family Guy.” The upcoming season will also host the series’ 350th episode. Since its debut in 1999, the series has reached cult status among fans. Family Guy has racked up numerous awards, including an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, only the second animated series in television history to be honored with such a distinction. Most recently, series creator and lead voice actor Seth MacFarlane won the 2019 Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. Cast member Alex Borstein won the 2018 Emmy Award in the category. MacFarlane also was nominated that year. He won the 2017 and 2016 Emmy Award in the category, and was nominated from 2013 to 2015.

“Bob’s Burgers” was created and is executive-produced by Loren Bouchard and Jim Dauterive. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson and Jon Schroeder also serve as executive producers. Bouchard and Smith are showrunners for the upcoming season.

Seth MacFarlane is the creator and executive producer on “Family Guy.” Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin serve as executive producers and showrunners, while Steve Callaghan, Tom Devanney, Danny Smith, Kara Vallow, Mark Hentemann, and Patrick Meighan are executive producers.

