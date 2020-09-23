Disney shook up the Marvel Cinematic Universe this week and delayed all Marvel films to 2021 and beyond. The studio also moved around a few of its other movies from smaller studios, including the musical “West Side Story” and “Death on the Nile.”

It may be surprising, but “Pixar’s Soul” isn’t moving from its November 2020 release date. Many thought that film would simply move to Disney+, but Disney did not include the film in its list of changes. Disney did move “Black Widow” from November 2020 to May 2021, “Shang-Chi” to July 2021, and “Eternals” to November 2021. Those three films were part of the MCU box office shift to 2021.

The mystery-drama “Death on the Nile,” which is a follow-up to the “Murder on the Orient Express” adaptation, is no longer releasing in October 2020, and will now debut on December 18, 2020. The movie features an all-star cast, including Kenneth Branagh, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright.

Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” adaptation also got a new release date, moving from December 2020 to December 2021. The musical stars Ariana Debose, Rita Moreno, Ansel Elgort, Maddie Ziegler, Corey Stoll, Brian d’Arcy James, Rachel Zegler, Ana Isabelle, and David Alvarez.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ thriller “Deep Water” also moved, jumping from November 2020 to August 2021. Strangely enough, “The King’s Man” moved up on the schedule, from February 26, 2021 to February 12, 2021. That prequel stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

Disney now has a packed 2021 schedule, and the changes to the MCU schedule will most likely cause a domino effect across other studios. Disney’s other major releases, which include “Bob’s Burgers,” the live-action “Cruella” movie, and “Jungle Cruise,” are all still on the 2021 schedule.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

