The Marvel Cinematic Universe is skipping 2020, and the studio is moving all the new Phase 4 movies to 2021 and beyond. The ongoing health crisis in the United States has postponed almost every major release this year, and it seems like the fall box office will have to go without a Marvel release. Three MCU films were given new release dates on Wednesday by The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios. The Phase 4 movies include “Marvel Studios’ Black Widow,” “Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” and “Marvel Studios’ Eternals.”

“Black Widow” is still the first Phase 4 movie on the MCU schedule. The film was originally slated to release on May 1, 2020, but was moved to November because of the health crisis. The film is now scheduled to release on May 7, 2021, and stars Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour.

The next film on the schedule is “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” which is now slated for July 9, 2021. Destin Daniel Cretton directed the Marvel installment, which stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and Tony Leung.

After “Shang-Chi,” the next release is “Eternals,” now slated for November 5, 2021. The film’s cast includes Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Brian Tyree Henry, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Gemma Chan, Kit Harrington, and Don Lee. The official description reads, “Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the Eternals are ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, The Deviants.”

Marvel didn’t mention “Thor: Love and Thunder,” which is slated for February 18, 2022, so that film might hold onto its release date. The next Thor installment brings back Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is currently slated for March 25, 2022, and stars Benedict Cumberbatch.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

