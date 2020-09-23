Hulu shared another trailer for “Helstrom” on Wednesday, offering up another preview of the Marvel-based series before the big premiere on October 16th. Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon star in the show, which is one of several Marvel projects planned to debut on the platform.

The series’ official description reads, “As the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer, Helstrom follows Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), and their complicated dynamic, as they track down the worst of humanity — each with their own attitude and skills.”

If you’re a fan of the original comics, you should be happy to know that Hulu is releasing all of the Season 1 episodes at the same time. You will have the option to binge through the 10 episodes, or spread them out as a precursor to the Halloween holiday.

The video’s description on YouTube reads, “Every Family Has Its Demons.”

Hulu subscribers can also add “Books of Blood” to their Halloween playlist this year. The Hulu Original film is based on Clive Barker’s popular horror anthology series, and stars Britt Robertson, Rafi Gavron, Anna Friel, Yul Vazquez, and Freda Foh Shen. Brannon Braga directed the movie, which is executive produced by Braga, Seth MacFarlane, Erica Huggins, Alana Kleiman, Brian Witten, Jeff Kwatinetz, Josh Barry, Clive Barker, and Adam Simon. The film is co-executive produced by Mark Miller, and produced by Jason Clark and Joe Micucci. The film comes from Fox 21 and Fuzzy Door, headed by MacFarlane and Huggins.

The other Halloween-appropriate title releasing on Hulu includes “Monsterland” on October 2nd. That project is a new anthology series based on the collection of stories from Nathan Ballingrud’s North American Lake Monsters. That show’s description reads, “Encounters with mermaids, fallen angels, and other strange beasts drive broken people to desperate acts in Monsterland.”

