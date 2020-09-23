HBO Max ordered a new series that follows the origins of the Peacemaker character, the master of weapons from the upcoming “The Suicide Squad” film. The platform confirmed a straight-to-series order of eight episodes for the first season of the show, and John Cena will reprise his role from “The Suicide Squad” movie to star in the series.

The film’s writer/director James Gunn will write all eight episodes of “Peacemaker” and will direct multiple episodes, including the first. Gunn and “The Suicide Squad” producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers of the series, with Cena as co-executive producer.

Based on characters from DC, “Peacemaker” will be produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series is scheduled to begin production in early 2021, prior to Gunn beginning work on the next Guardians of the Galaxy film.

The description reads, “While details about Peacemaker are being kept under wraps, the series will explore the origins of the character that Cena will play in the upcoming film, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. The series will extend the world that Gunn is creating for The Suicide Squad movie, which is scheduled to be released in theaters by Warner Bros. Pictures on August 6, 2021.”

James Gunn said in a statement, “Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag. I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

John Cena added. “I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie. I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

“James Gunn has the unique ability to create an expansive universe while also bringing to life the soul and wit of each character. We look forward to a deep dive into the world of Peacemaker,” said Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer for HBO and HBO Max.

