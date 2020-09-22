Hulu shared a look at “Books of Blood,” a new movie set to premiere on October 7th. The film is based on Clive Barker’s popular horror anthology series, and viewers can expect three uncanny tales “tangled in space and time” according to Hulu. The film stars Britt Robertson, Rafi Gavron, Anna Friel, Yul Vazquez, and Freda Foh Shen.

The video’s description on YouTube reads, “All stories end here.”

Brannon Braga directed the movie, which is executive produced by Braga, Seth MacFarlane, Erica Huggins, Alana Kleiman, Brian Witten, Jeff Kwatinetz, Josh Barry, Clive Barker, and Adam Simon. The film is co-executive produced by Mark Miller, and produced by Jason Clark and Joe Micucci. The film comes from Fox 21 and Fuzzy Door, headed by MacFarlane and Huggins.

Hulu’s October lineup has a few heavy-hitters to watch for on the schedule. On October 16th, the Marvel-based “Helstrom” series will premiere, which follows a son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer. That project stars Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon. You can also watch “Monsterland” on October 2nd, a new anthology series based on the collection of stories from Nathan Ballingrud’s North American Lake Monsters. That show’s description reads, “Encounters with mermaids, fallen angels, and other strange beasts drive broken people to desperate acts in Monsterland.

The video streaming service also announced that “Run” will premiere in November. Lionsgate originally slated “Run” to release in theaters back in May, but the film’s release was pulled because of the ongoing health crisis. The thriller moved to Hulu and will release on November 20th. “Run” is directed by Aneesh Chaganty and written by Aneesh Chaganty and Sev Ohanian. That project stars Sarah Paulson and newcomer Kiera Allen.

If you missed the trailer for “Books of Blood” that Hulu released on social media on Tuesday afternoon, you watch the promotional video below for a look at the tales.

