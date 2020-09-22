SYFY greenlit “The Pole,” a new animated-comedy series starring Bobby Moynihan and Jillian Bell. The network confirmed a six-episode series pickup for the show, which will be part of SYFY‘s late-night animation block TZGZ.

Nicole Byer joins Moynihan and Bell as a series regular, and the recurring cast members include SungWon Cho, Colin Jost, Tim Simons, and Sasheer Zamata.

The description reads, “In The Pole, after a scandal involving “Saint” Nick (Moynihan) rocks the holly jolly foundations of the North Pole, all hell breaks loose as the future of Christmas turns into a twisted power struggle for the Red Suit. As Nick, the 20th to wear the Suit, struggles with the age-old question of naughty vs. nice, his wife Mrs. Claus, aka Gretchen (Bell), works to keep the political machine that is toy production afloat. It isn’t easy as they juggle the factory elves, including Nick’s head elf Matilda (Byer) and the political activist Helenor (Zamata), as well as parenting two sons – Nick’s mini-me Harry (Cho) and the crown prince, Jack (Simons), who’s not only next in line for the Suit, but also looking to rebrand it. Reporting on all the drama in THE POLE? Cocoa (Jost), host of the North Pole News Network Program, “Morning Cocoa.””

The series won’t be ready for Christmas 2020, and it is slated to appear on TZGZ in 2021.

“The Pole” is from Yeti Farm Creative, and the quarter-hour series is created and executive produced by Matthew Bass and Theodore Bressman, who also serve as showrunners. Mark Gordon also executive produces, as well as Frank Saperstein and Jay Surridge from Yeti Farm Creative.

