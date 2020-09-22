Hulu announced a premiere date for the thriller “Run.” The movie was scheduled to hit theaters back in May but was pulled from the schedule because of the ongoing health crisis. Lionsgate decided not to release the film in theaters, and instead, moved it to Hulu. Fans of the genre will be able to watch the movie on November 20th.

Sarah Paulson and Kiera Allen star in the thriller, which was directed by Aneesh Chaganty.

The official description for “Run” reads, “They say you can never escape a mother’s love… but for Chloe, that’s not a comfort — it’s a threat. There’s something unnatural, even sinister about the relationship between Chloe (newcomer Kiera Allen) and her mom, Diane (Sarah Paulson). Diane has raised her daughter in total isolation, controlling every move she’s made since birth, and there are secrets that Chloe’s only beginning to grasp. From the visionary writers, producers and director of the breakout film “Searching,” comes a suspense thriller that shows that when mom gets a little too close, you need to RUN.”

Sarah Paulson fans can also watch the actor in the Netflix series “Ratched,” which debuted on the platform on September 18th. The Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan series was inspired by the iconic character of Nurse Ratched from “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest.”

“Ratched” stars Paulson as Mildred Ratched, Cynthia Nixon as Gwendolyn Briggs, Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket, Sharon Stone as Lenore Osgood, Jon Jon Briones as Dr. Richard Hanover, Finn Wittrock as Edmund Tolleson, Charlie Carver as Huck, Alice Englert as Dolly, Amanda Plummer as Louise, Corey Stoll as Charles Wainwright, Sophie Okonedo as Charlotte and Vincent D’Onofrio as Gov. George Wilburn.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.