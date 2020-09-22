HBO Max greenlit a limited docuseries by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering called “Not So Pretty.” The four-episode, half-hour investigation-driven project is from eOne, and hopes to bring awareness to the lurking dangers in the commodities we use each day. These products can range from makeup to skin-care, to products for our nails and hair. “Not So Pretty” is currently in production.

The description reads, “Not So Pretty will mark the first-ever comprehensive large-scale investigative expose of the trillion-dollar cosmetics, beauty and personal care industry. Celebrated and groundbreaking filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering (On The Record, The Hunting Ground, The Invisible War) will take this monolithic industry to task via rigorous investigations, incisive wit and emotional storytelling to inform audiences of the hidden hazards of and safe, budget-friendly alternatives for their daily products.”

“Not So Pretty is a landmark exposé that will both captivate and educate viewers,” says Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president original non-fiction and kids programming, HBO Max. “Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering are masters of investigative storytelling and prime to reveal the unknown threats that affect us all. This series gives us the opportunity to spark change and arm consumers with the knowledge needed to make smarter personal care choices. We are pleased to continue our relationship with them after the acclaimed release of On The Record.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Kirby, Amy and the HBO Max team on this distinctly important project. Not So Pretty is not just a gripping docuseries but also a vehicle to generate a crucial awareness among consumers. We can’t wait to share it with audiences around the world,” stated Tara Long, eOne’s President of Global Unscripted TV.

Produced by eOne, the documentary is helmed and executive produced by Dick & Ziering. Tara Long of eOne will also executive produce.

