The latest trailer for Netflix’s “Over the Moon” is out, previewing the animated-feature before it hits the platform on October 23rd. Oscar-Winning Filmmaker & Animator Glen Keane directed the movie, which was produced by Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou. The voice cast includes Cathy Ang, Phillipa Soo, Robert G. Chiu, Ken Jeong, John Cho, Ruthie Ann Miles, Margaret Cho, Kimiko Glenn, Artt Butler, and Sandra Oh.

The official description reads, “Fueled with determination and a passion for science, a bright young girl builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess. There she ends up on an unexpected quest, and discovers a whimsical land of fantastical creatures. Directed by animation legend Glen Keane, and produced by Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou, Over the Moon is an exhilarating musical adventure about moving forward, embracing the unexpected, and the power of imagination.”

“Over the Moon” is still a month away, but you can watch Netflix‘s big September release, “Enola Holmes,” on September 23rd. That movie stars Millie Bobby Brown, Helena Bonham Carter, Henry Cavill, and Sam Claflin. The movie is an adaptation of Nancy Springer’s popular YA mystery series and was directed by Harry Bradbeer. That movie is slated to release tomorrow, September 23rd

The description for “Enola Holmes” reads, “England, 1884 – a world on the brink of change. On the morning of her 16th birthday, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) wakes to find that her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) has disappeared, leaving behind an odd assortment of gifts but no apparent clue as to where she’s gone or why. After a free-spirited childhood, Enola suddenly finds herself under the care of her brothers Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), both set on sending her away to a finishing school for “proper” young ladies. Refusing to follow their wishes, Enola escapes to search for her mother in London. But when her journey finds her entangled in a mystery surrounding a young runaway Lord (Louis Partridge), Enola becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brother as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history.”

