Netflix shared the official trailer for “Cadaver” on Tuesday, the platform’s first Norwegian Netflix film. Jarand Herdal wrote and directed the movie, which stars Gitte Witt, Thorbjørn Harr, and Thomas Gullestad. Fans of the genre can watch the movie when it debuts on Netflix on October 22nd. If you’re putting together a horror playlist to stream this Halloween, it should fit in nicely. Just remember to stick to social-distancing guidelines, and don’t share blankets to hide under.

The description reads, “In the starving aftermath of a nuclear disaster, Leonora (Gitte Witt), Jacob (Thomas Gullestad) and their daughter Alice (Tuva Olivia Remman) are on the edge of survival. One day, the local hotel invites survivors to attend a theatre play, with a meal included, as a charitable effort to help those in need. Left with no choice, the family of three decide to go to the hotel, where the director, Mathias (Thorbjørn Harr), introduces the entire hotel as the stage. Attendees are given masks to help separate them from actors, but the play takes an eerie turn when audience members start to disappear. The line between reality and theatre quickly gets blurred, until Alice disappears in front of Leo and Jacob, and there’s no longer room for doubt: Something is very wrong with Mathias’ hotel.”

The cast also includes Maria Grazia Di Meo, Trine Wiggen, Jonathan Rodriguez, Stig Frode Henriksen, and Helge Jordal.

The film is produced by Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud from Motion Blur Films, also the production company behind the newly announced Netflix films “Troll” and another yet-untitled Netflix original series.

Netflix’s Norwegian production slate has been growing over the past few months. The company also added a drama-thriller from Harald Zwart, which is expected to premiere in 2021. Roar Uthaug, the director of “Tomb Raider,” is working on the “Troll” movie for 2022, and Netflix also renewed the hit series “Ragnarok” for a second season, with the cast and crew returning to the growing franchise.

