Peacock picked up the YA mystery-drama “One Of Us Is Lying” to series, and confirmed an eight-episode order for the show. The project is based on the bestselling novel of the same title by Karen M. McManus, and the cast includes Marianly Tejada, Cooper van Grootel, Annalisa Cochrane, Chibuikem Uche, Barrett Carnahan, Jessica McLeod, and Melissa Collazo.

The description reads, “One Of Us Is Lying is the story of what happens when five high schoolers walk into detention and only four make it out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide.”

If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find McManus’ novel right here on Amazon.

“One Of Us Is Lying” is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Darío Madrona (co-creator of the hit Netflix series “Elite”) will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

Erica Saleh wrote the pilot and will executive produce the series. Saleh is represented by ICM, Writ Large, and attorney Jared Levine. The series is also executive produced by John Sacchi and Matt Groesch of 5 More Minutes Productions who developed the pilot. Filmmaker and actress Jennifer Morrison directed and produced the pilot.

NBCUniversal also confirmed this week that it has picked up “Mr. Mercedes,” based on the New York Times Best-Selling Bill Hodges trilogy by Stephen King.

If you’re new to the show, “Mr. Mercedes” follows a retired detective who is tormented by a serial killer (Brady Hartsfield, aka Mr. Mercedes) through a series of letters and e-mails, causing him to set out on a dangerous and potentially felonious crusade to protect his loved ones and himself. Season 1 and Season 2 of the series will premiere on October 15th on Peacock, and a third season is on the way.

