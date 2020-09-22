Disney is launching a limited-time promotion on Mondays for fans of the Disney+ original series “The Mandalorian.” The company is partnering with Lucasfilm to host Mando Mondays, which will feature consumer products, games,and more, all starting on October 26th.

“When ‘The Mandalorian’ debuted last year on Disney+, the show became an instant phenomenon, with fans of all ages expressing excitement for products related to its iconic characters – particularly the Child,” said Kareem Daniel, president, Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing. “This fall, as the world continues to watch the narrative unfold, we will further bring this unique Star Wars story to life through a must-have selection of toys, books, comics, digital content, and more.”

“The Mandalorian” is also celebrating seven Primetime Emmy wins this week, and Season 2 is slated to launch on October 30th. Following each Friday episodes, fans can visit MandoMondays.com each Monday to see what new toys, collectibles, apparel, books, comics, digital content, and more will be unveiled. Mando Mondays will run for nine weeks, culminating on December 21st.

To celebrate the announcement, select pre-orders for the first wave of Mando Mondays products began today at 4:00 p.m. EDT across top retailers globally. You can check the official Star Wars store on Amazon for more Mando Monday announcements, and view the collection. Products available for pre-order today include the Hasbro Black Series Credit Collection, new Funko Pop! bobbleheads, the LEGO Star Wars The Child construction set and more.

The show’s second season is just a few weeks away. In “The Mandalorian: Season 2,” the Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through the dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.”

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.