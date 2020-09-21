HBO Max added Academy Award-winning actress Kate Winslet and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas to the HBO Max Original “A World of Calm,” launching on October 1st. The ten-episode series is a new type of television experience that combines mesmeric imagery with narration by A-list stars.

Chopra-Jonas and Winslet join previously announced narrators Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy, and Keanu Reeves. The soothing imagery and tranquil narration will provide audiences of all ages a respite from the stress and chaos of everyday life right now.

The description reads, “A timely antidote for our modern lives, each half-hour episode takes audiences on an immersive visual journey into another world. Building on the record-breaking success of Calm’s Sleep Stories – bedtime stories for grown ups with over 250M listens – each relaxing tale is designed to transform how you feel. Transporting the viewer into tranquility through scientifically-engineered narratives, enchanting music and astounding footage, to naturally calm your body and soothe the mind. Each story is brought to life by a different iconic voice and will take viewers on a journey everywhere from a noodle maker’s kitchen in Seattle, to the forests of Latvia, and beyond our solar system to the outer stretches of the universe.”

A World of Calm is a collaboration between the makers of Calm, the top app for sleep, meditation and relaxation, and Nutopia, the team behind Nat Geo’s critically acclaimed series “One Strange Rock.”

The series is co-produced by Calm and Nutopia with Jane Root, Nicola Moody, Michael Acton Smith and Chris Advansun serving as executive producers, and Sara Brailsford and Fiona Caldwell as co-executive producers.

