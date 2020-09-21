NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service announced that it will be the home to “Mr. Mercedes,” which is based on the best-selling trilogy from Stephen King. The streaming service also announced that “Mr. Mercedes” will premiere on Peacock on October 15th, just in time for the Halloween season.

The description reads, “Mr. Mercedes follows a retired detective who is tormented by a serial killer (Brady Hartsfield, aka Mr. Mercedes) through a series of letters and e-mails, causing him to set out on a dangerous and potentially felonious crusade to protect his loved ones and himself.”

If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find the “Mr. Mercedes” books right here on Amazon.

The series stars Brendan Gleeson, Harry Treadaway, Kelly Lynch, Jharrel Jerome, Mary-Louise Parker, Holland Taylor, Justine Lupe, Breeda Wool, Scott Lawrence, Ann Cusack, Jack Huston, Tessa Ferrer, Maximiliano Hernández, and Nancy Travis.

David E. Kelley serves as executive producer and wrote the series alongside Stephen King and Sophie Owens-Bender. Jack Bender serves as director. The series is produced by Temple Hill Entertainment and Sonar Entertainment.

The show was airing on the AT&T Audience Network, but that platform is slowly going away now that the company has HBO Max. Peacock will stream the first two seasons, but we don’t have a date for the third.

The announcement was made shortly after NBCUniversal and Roku struck a new deal that will bring the Peacock App to over 100M Roku users. The streaming service also expanded its late-night offerings recently, adding new series with Amber Ruffin and Larry Wilmore.

Another project headed to Peacock is the two-season order of “Bel-Air,” a series adaptation of Morgan Cooper’s fan film. That project is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Westbrook Studios, a division of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s media company. Chris Collins will serve as showrunner and executive producer and is co-writing the show with Morgan Cooper who wrote the film and will serve as co-executive producer.

Peacock released a trailer for “Mr. Mercedes” on social media, setting the premiere date and introducing the character to new viewers.

