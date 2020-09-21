Epic Games is partnering with supergroup BTS to premiere a new music video of the group’s record-breaking single Dynamite. The special event features new choreography and will take place inside Fortnite on the Party Royale’s Main Stage.

Dynamite is BTS’ latest English-sung single, and the song debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and held onto the spot for two consecutive weeks, which is a first for a Korean pop group. The official music video became YouTube’s most-viewed music video in its first 24hrs, bringing in over 101.1M views on the platform.

The video will feature a never-before-seen choreography version of BTS’ hit song. The event is slated to premiere on Friday, September 25th, at 8:00 PM EDT. The premiere will take place in Fortnite’s Party Royale mode, the game’s no-combat social space where players can get together with friends to catch concerts, watch movies, or hang out together.

The publisher added, “Following the premiere, players can enjoy “Dynamite (Tropical Remix)” afterparty with karaoke graphics to sing and dance along.:

Starting on September 23rd at 8:00 PM EDT, players can purchase a bundle with two emotes choreographed after BTS. The new moves will let players showcase some BTS style, and can be used during the premiere or anywhere in Fortnite. The “BTS Dynamite Bundle” will cost 800 V-bucks, according to the company.

“We’re always looking to partner with talented artists who are interested in pushing boundaries and finding innovative ways to reach fans,” said Nate Nanzer, Head of Global Partnerships at Epic Games. “BTS is not only incredibly popular worldwide, but their talent, creativity, and forward-thinking attitude made them a perfect match. We’re honored to host their premiere.”

Fortnite is available as a free download on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, and Android. Last week, Epic Games shared a preview of the game running on the Playstation 5. If you missed the promotional video, you can watch the preview below for a look at the next-gen platform.

