Peacock and Roku announced that the Peacock App is now available nationwide on the Roku platform. The partnership brings Peacock to an estimated 100M people, allowing Roku customers to watch over 20,000 hours of on-demand movies and shows, as well as live news and sports programming, from NBCUniversal and other networks and services.

Roku customers can also watch Peacock’s unique free-tier of premium content, which offers more than 13,000 hours of current, classic, and original movies and shows, as well as timely live and on-demand content across news, sports, reality, late-night, and Spanish-language.

If you’re looking to jump onto the Roku streaming platform, or update your current setup, you can find the latest products on the company’s storefront right here on Amazon.

“We are excited to bring Peacock and its unrivaled catalog to millions of Americans who enjoy entertainment on their favorite Roku devices,” said Maggie McLean Suniewick, President, Business Development and Partnerships, Peacock. “Roku customers are engaged streamers and we know they’ll love access to a wide range of free and paid content.”

“Audience demand for compelling content is fueling a surging shift to streaming for a majority of American households today,” said Tedd Cittadine, Vice President of Content Acquisition, Roku. “We’re focused on delivering the kind of high-quality news and entertainment content Roku users want and love and we’re excited to welcome Peacock’s world-class programming to America’s #1 TV streaming platform and help NBCUniversal build a bigger fan base through our industry-leading, audience development tools.”

“We’re thrilled to add Peacock as the perfect complement to NBCUniversal’s industry-leading content offering across entertainment, Hispanic, news and sports programming on the Roku platform,” said Matt Bond, Chairman, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal. “Entertaining and informing our audiences at home, including Roku’s millions of users, is our top priority.”

For access to everything Peacock has to offer, Peacock Premium is available for $4.99/month. Viewers may also upgrade Peacock Premium to an ad-free tier for an additional $5.00 per month.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.