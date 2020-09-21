DreamWorks released an official trailer for “The Croods: A New Age,” the long-awaited sequel to the award-winning hit “The Croods” from 2013. The film’s release date was recently bumped to the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, and the movie stars Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, Clark Duke, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage, and Kelly Marie Tran.

Joel Crawford directed “The Croods 2,” with Mark Swift producing. The original movie “The Croods” grossed over $43M on its domestic opening weekend, and the animated-comedy made over $587M worldwide for the studio from an estimated $135M budget.

The description reads, “The Croods have survived their fair share of dangers and disasters, from fanged prehistoric beasts to surviving the end of the world, but now they will face their biggest challenge of all: another family. The Croods need a new place to live. So, the first prehistoric family sets off into the world in search of a safer place to call home. When they discover an idyllic walled-in paradise that meets all their needs, they think their problems are solved … except for one thing. Another family already lives there: the Bettermans.”

The studio added, “The Bettermans (emphasis on the “better”)—with their elaborate tree house, amazing inventions and irrigated acres of fresh produce—are a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. When they take the Croods in as the world’s first houseguests, it isn’t long before tensions escalate between the cave family and the modern family. Just when all seems lost, a new threat will propel both families on an epic adventure outside the safety of the wall, one that will force them to embrace their differences, draw strength from each other and forge a future together.”

Joel Crawford also worked on “Trolls” and the “Kung Fu Panda,” which were both from DreamWorks.

