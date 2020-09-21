Disney+ shared the first official trailer for “WandaVision” during the Primetime Emmy Awards on ABC. The series is one of several Marvel live-action shows that are in the works, and offers a look at Wanda and Vision as they live peaceful everyday lives in the suburbs…or so they think.

The description reads, “Welcome to WandaVision. Coming soon to Disney+. Marvel Studios’ captivating new series “WandaVision” stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, and marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.”

“Falcon and the Winter Soldier” was initially the first release planned for Disney+, but setbacks from the ongoing health crisis seem to have bumped the show from its premiere slot. “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” and “WandaVision” are still on the schedule, with alongside “Loki,” “Hawkeye”, “Ms Marvel,” “She-Hulk,” and “Moon Knight.” Disney is also working on an eighth animated-series called “What If.”

Earlier this week, it was announced that Tatiana Maslany will be playing She-Hulk in the series.

If the Marvel Cinematic Universe schedule holds true, the next release is “Black Widow,” which starts Phase 4 in November. The slate also includes “The Eternals,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Doctor Strange 2,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” and “Captain Marvel 2.” There have been rumors that Disney is considering bumping “Black Widow” from its November release date, but the studio has not changed the date at this time.

Disney+ stopped short of confirming a premiere date for “WandaVision,” so fans will just have to keep the show on their radar for the next few weeks.

The next big release on Disney+ is “The Mandalorian,” which is slated for October 30th.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.