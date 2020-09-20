Around 70% of domestic theaters are open for business, just don’t expect to see anything new if you visit. The lack of new releases is helping “Tenet,” “The New Mutants,” and “Words on Bathroom Walls” recoup their losses, and all three films appeared at the top of the weekend box office chart. The next few weeks will be more of the same at theaters across the country, and there’s a growing possibility that studio’s will move their releases out of November.

“Tenet” remained at the top of the domestic box office this week, and the film grossed another $4.7M. The movie’s three-week domestic total now sits at $36.1M domestically and $239M worldwide. The film should hit $250M by the end of the Sunday. Christopher Nolan directed “Tenet,” which features John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

Twentieth Century Studios’ “The New Mutants” remained in second-place overall with a $1.6M weekend across 2,518 locations. Now in its fourth-week in theaters, the movie has made $17.7M domestically and $35M globally. Josh Boone directed “The New Mutants,” which stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga.

“Infidel,” from Cloudburst Entertainment, opened in 1,724 locations and made $1.5M to take third-place overall. Cyrus Nowrasteh wrote and directed the espionage-thriller, which stars Jim Caviezel, Claudia Karvan, and Hal Ozsan.

Solstice Studios’ “Unhinged” dropped to third-place with a $1.3M weekend across 2,324 locations. The film has grossed over $15.7M domestically and over $27.7M worldwide. Derrick Borte directed “Unhinged,” which stars Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson, and Austin P. McKenzie.

Canada helped “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run” jump to fifth-place on the domestic charts with a $210K weekend across 261 locations. The film hit theaters four-weeks ago, and has made $4.2M globally. Tim Hill directed the animated movie, which features the voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Rodger Bumpass, Matt Berry, Awkwafina, Tiffany Haddish, and Lori Alan.

Not making the Top Five but worth mentioning are “The Secrets We Keep” and “Wolds on Bathroom Walls.”

Bleecker Street Media released “The Secrets We Keep” this weekend across 471 locations, and the film made an estimated $90K. Yuval Adler directed the drama-thriller, which stars Noomi Rapace, Joel Kinnaman, and Chris Messina. “Words on Bathroom Walls” made another $149K this weekend across 797 locations, raising the film’s domestic total to $2.1M.

Without competition, these films will continue to feed off meager ticket sales. Theaters fought with government officials for months to reopen theaters in time for “Tenet,” but after its poor debut, most studios pulled future releases from the October schedule. The most recent delays were “Wonder Woman 1984,” which moved to December, and “Candyman,” which abandoned 2020 entirely and hasn’t set a new release date.

The November box office has some heavy hitters on the schedule, including “Black Widow,” “PIXAR’s Soul,” and “No Time to Die,” but rumors have been circulating that Disney is thinking about delaying “Black Widow” and “SOUL.”

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.