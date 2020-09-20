Gravitas Ventures shared a look at the horror-thriller “Do Not Reply,” currently scheduled to release in select theaters and on-demand on October 2nd. Daniel Woltosz wrote and directed the movie, which stars Amanda Arcuri, Jackson Rathbone, Kerri Medders, Elise Luthman, Ashlee Füss, Ivon Millan, and Thom Gossom Jr.

The film’s description reads, “Chelsea, falls prey to a social media predator. She meets Brad at a Halloween party and is abducted. Chelsea is eventually allowed to stay in his fortified house with other girls who Brad plans to kill in his virtual reality almed murders.”

You can find the movie right here on iTunes and have it ready for release day in October.

The Halloween season is always a great time to add thrillers and slasher-films to your watchlist. “The Curse of Audrey Earnshaw” is releasing on-demand and on digital platforms on October 6th, which was written and directed by Thomas Robert Lee. That movie features Catherine Walker, Jared Abrahamson, Hannah Emily Anderson, Geraldine O’Rawe, Don McKellar, Sean McGinley, and introduces Jessica Reynolds as Audrey Earnshaw.

Kodi Smit-McPhee and Ryan Kwanten are starring in a sci-fi thriller called “2067” from director Seth Larney, and Marin Ireland stars in the horror-thriller “The Dark and the Wicked” in November. A few other October releases in the genre include “Tremors: Shrieker Island,” and Katherine Langford’s comedy-horror “Spontaneous.” You can also keep an eye out for Tyler Posey’s “Alone,” which is scheduled to release on October 20th.

If you’re looking for more content, Freeform’s “31 Days of Halloween” will have a lot of free movies to watch each weekend. Hulu also hosts “Hulu-ween” in October, alongside free content from IMDb and Prime Video. You will also find standard on-demand content to watch, as well as a backlog of thrillers on platforms like Netflix.

