Netgear launched the Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR1000 WiFi 6 AX5400 router this week. The XR1000 combines next-gen WiFi 6 hardware with advanced DumaOS 3.0 software, offering two upgrades over previous Nighthawk Pro Gaming devices. The Nighthawk line has grown in popularity among competitive gamers over the last few years, offering advanced network options and server filtering to cut down on ping times and lag.

I’m currently sporting the Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500 WiFi Router, which I’ve used as a daily driver for the last year. The Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR1000 WiFi 6 router is now available for $349 and you can find it right here on Amazon.

According to the company, the Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR1000 is the first WiFi 6 gaming router powered by DumaOS 3.0. The device features the latest WiFi 6 technology, and is designed specifically to improve performance and reduce network latency across devices. The new DumaOS 3.0 software includes new and updated features, like customizable Geo-Fencing, Ping Heatmap, Application QoS with Bandwidth Allocation, Connection Benchmark, and a Traffic Controller.

“Netgearis pleased to introduce the latest addition to the Nighthawk Pro Gaming Franchise developed to enhance the online gaming experience and provide improved network performance for an entire household of connected devices,” said David Henry, senior vice president of Connected Home Products for Netgear. “Nighthawk has long been trusted as a performance line of routers that can be depended on for online gaming. Now with the DumaOS 3.0 software and the ultimate WiFi 6 hardware solution, the network will be equipped to handle the load of multiple streaming screens and gaming platforms without compromising on bandwidth or ping rates.”

Netgear offered a rundown of the features offered through DumaOS 3.0, and you can find them below, as described by the company.

Bandwidth Allocation (QoS)—Prioritizes gaming devices and allocates bandwidth per device or application.

(QoS)—Prioritizes gaming devices and allocates bandwidth per device or application. Geo Fencing —Customizes and filters which game servers you play on for an elevated gaming experience. No longer simply a spherical aperture with wasted area, this newly updated feature provides the capability to draw customized shapes with up to 47 angles.

—Customizes and filters which game servers you play on for an elevated gaming experience. No longer simply a spherical aperture with wasted area, this newly updated feature provides the capability to draw customized shapes with up to 47 angles. Ping Heatmap —Pings your favorite game servers to display your connection quality to each server on a World Map.

—Pings your favorite game servers to display your connection quality to each server on a World Map. Connection Benchmark —Tests your connection’s speed, ping, & performance under peak congestion.

—Tests your connection’s speed, ping, & performance under peak congestion. Traffic Controller—Blocks traffic by device or application on a schedule.

“Video games are one of the primary ways friends and family are staying connected through a difficult time,” said Mat Piscatella, U.S. video games industry analyst, The NPD Group. “The growth in both the number of players across all gaming segments, as well as time spent gaming or watching gaming-related content, reflects the variety and depth of gaming experiences available regardless of device preferences, gaming interests or budget1.”

As more gamers move online, often leveraging multiple connected platforms at once while gaming, the main challenges that threaten interruption of these online gaming experiences today are latency, congested networks, and internet connection speeds. The Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR1000 WiFi 6 router is designed with the capacity to improve the WiFi performance by up to 40% and reduce the ping rates up to 93% under a congested network, which fundamentally resolves the primary pain points for gamers and provides the best gaming experience possible.

WiFi 6 is the next generation of WiFi technology, and you’ll need to pair a WiFi 6 router with your new WiFi 6 compatible devices to get the best speeds. Focused on increased capacity, WiFi 6 can manage a household full of connected devices. The technology is now included in many new devices, from flagship to phones to the new Sony PlayStation 5.

WiFi 6 (802.11ax) is designed to address the new challenges of modern households with their abundance of connected devices that are vying for network bandwidth. With faster, more reliable connections and a 4X increase in capacity, the dual-band WiFi 6 AX5400 allows for more devices to connect and stream simultaneously, without impacting speed or reliability. The Five (5) 10/100/1000 Mbps Gigabit Ethernet ports (1 WAN and 4 LAN) and powerful 1.5GHz Triple-Core processor support more devices for better VR gaming, 4K streaming and more while boosting both wireless, wired, and USB performance.

