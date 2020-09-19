Roadside Attractions set a theatrical release date for “Finding You,” an inspirational romantic drama about finding the strength to be true to oneself. The studio acquired the U.S. theatrical distribution rights to the movie, which is based on the book There You’ll Find Me by Jenny B. Jones. The film is slated to release nationwide on January 29, 2021.

The description reads, “After an ill-fated audition at a prestigious New York music conservatory, violinist Finley Sinclair (Rose Reid) travels to an Irish coastal village to begin her semester studying abroad. At the B&B run by her host family she encounters gregarious and persistent heartthrob movie star Beckett Rush (Jedidiah Goodacre), who is there to film another installment of his medieval fantasy-adventure franchise. As romance sparks between the unlikely pair, Beckett ignites a journey of discovery for Finley that transforms her heart, her music, and her outlook on life. In turn, Finley emboldens Beckett to reach beyond his teen-idol image and pursue his true passion. But when forces surrounding Beckett’s stardom threaten to crush their dreams, Finley must decide what she is willing to risk for love.”

If you like to read the original work before the adaptation, you can find Jenny B. Jones novel right here on Amazon.

The film also stars Katherine McNamara, Patrick Bergin, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, and Judith Hoag, with Tom Everett Scott, and Academy Award winner Vanessa Redgrave.

The acquisition reteams Nook Lane Entertainment’s Ken Carpenter and leading independent distributor Roadside Attractions, who previously partnered on the release of the 2018 inspirational sports drama “Run the Race.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Red Sky Studios and to be back in business with Nook Lane and Ken Carpenter to bring Finding You to North American audiences,” said Roadside Attractions founders and Co-Presidents Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff. “With its universal themes of romance, self-discovery and overcoming loss, it’s a moving and entertaining drama that audiences of all ages will enjoy. And its talented young cast and stunning Irish-seaside setting will make it a wonderful, engaging theatrical experience.”

Nook Lane Entertainment’s Ken Carpenter added, “I instantly fell in love with the story and to shoot in Ireland was an amazing opportunity not only for me but the entire cast & crew. This aspirational story has great heart and spirit, which I believe will strike a chord with the ever-increasing number of moviegoers returning to theaters.”

Red Sky Studios’ Mike Roman and Stephen Preston commented, “We couldn’t be happier with our experience on FINDING YOU. Nook Lane and MK1 have been fantastic partners throughout this journey as we all strive to continue to bring quality entertainment to the marketplace. We are excited to now be partnered with Roadside Attractions, one of the industry’s most talented distributors.”

