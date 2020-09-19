BBC Studios is hosting three Doctor Who panels at this year’s New York Comic-Con. The two new panels will spotlight the making of Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious, and offer an exclusive look at new games from Maze Theory. These two panels join the already announced Doctor Who spotlight panel from BBC America on October 8th, which features Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, and Bradley Walsh.

You can find the details and dates for the panels below, as detailed by the network.

On October 10, “The Making of Time Lord Victorious” will see producer and writer James Goss talk about how this ambitious multi-platform project came together. He will be joined by Joe Sugg, Nicholas Briggs, and Ayesha Antoine for a sneak peak of the animated series Daleks!, due to launch in November. Hear more from the cast about what fans can expect, the roles they play, and how they filmed their voiceovers during the global pandemic.

On October 11, Maze Theory’s “Exclusive: New Doctor Who games launching soon” panel will include actor Ingrid Oliver, Maze Theory’s Studio Director Russ Harding, writer Gavin Collinson, and CEO of Kaigan Games, Amzi Shah. Panellists will reveal exclusive new Doctor Who adventures that form a trilogy of experiences across multiple gaming platforms.

The Doctor Who panels will be part of NYCC and MCM Comic Con Metaverse, a multi-faceted digital event with a focus on the fan experience. From October 8-11, Metaverse will exclusively livestream free panels on the NYCC YouTube Channel from leading entertainment brands.

Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious is a brand-new, carefully-curated narrative within the Doctor Who world told through various stories available across comics, books, audio dramas, CD/Vinyl, and collectables, which launched September 2, 2020 in the U.S. and Canada. Through partnerships with leading licensees, each story can be enjoyed separately with a natural beginning and end, or combined to create the entire narrative.

In the U.S., Doctor Who premieres exclusively on BBC America, with past seasons available to stream exclusively on HBO Max.

