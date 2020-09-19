Vertical Entertainment announced that the animated-comedy “Henchmen” will release in virtual cinemas, on-demand, and digital platforms on October 9th. Adam Wood wrote and directed the movie, and the studio released a first look trailer for the film on social media.

The voice cast for “Henchmen” includes Thomas Middleditch, James Marsden, Rosario Dawson, Alfred Molina, Will Sasso, Nathan Fillion, Rob Riggle, Jane Krakowski, Craig Robinson, and Bobcat Goldthwait.

The description reads, “In a world of super-villains, evil schemes and global domination, someone has to take out the trash. Welcome to the world of Henchmen, third class. When Lester (Middleditch), a fresh-faced recruit, joins the Union of Evil, he is assigned to a motley crew of blue-collar workers led by fallen henchmen Hank. But when Lester accidentally steals a super villain’s ultimate weapon, Hank must break his risk-nothing code to save the boy he’s befriended, even if it means becoming the one thing he has always avoided: a hero.”

The studio released a trailer this week to promote the release date for the film, telling fans, “When the world is threatened by an evil supervillain, a teenager and his mentor team up to stop him.”

Middleditch has been voicing Terry on the popular Hulu series “Solar Opposites,” and recently voiced roles in “Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe,” “Big City Greens,” “Bob’s Burgers,” and “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie.”

If you’re a fan of the genre, you can set a reminder to catch “Henchmen” when it releases next month.

With major releases like “Wonder Woman 1984” and “Candyman” pulling their release dates from the October schedule, PVOD and digital platforms will be your best bet to find something new to stream. The box office schedule seems to change week-to-week, so you’ll have to check local listings to see what is playing in your area, or to check if theaters are even open at this time.

