Paramount Pictures released a first look trailer for “Love and Monsters,” an adventure-comedy starring Dylan O’Brien, Jessica Henwick, Michael Rooker, and Ariana Greenblatt. Michael Matthews directed the film for the studio, which is skipping theaters and launching on digital platforms in October. The film should fit in nicely with a monster-themed playlist going into the Halloween holiday, and you won’t have to leave the house to watch the movie.

The description reads, “Seven years after the Monsterpocalypse, Joel Dawson (Dylan O’Brien), along with the rest of humanity, has been living underground ever since giant creatures took control of the land. After reconnecting over radio with his high school girlfriend Aimee (Jessica Henwick), who is now 80 miles away at a coastal colony, Joel begins to fall for her again. As Joel realizes that there’s nothing left for him underground, he decides against all logic to venture out to Aimee, despite all the dangerous monsters that stand in his way. The fun-filled and action-packed adventure also stars Michael Rooker and Ariana Greenbla”

Fans of O’Brien can also keep the film “Infinite” on their radar. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the sci-fi thriller stars O’Brien, Mark Wahlberg, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rupert Friend, Kae Alexander, and Liz Carr. The film is in post-production at the moment, but we don’t have a firm release date because of the ongoing health crisis. O’Brien is also starring in “The Education of Fredrick Fitzell,” from director Christopher MacBride. That drama-thriller also features Maika Monroe, Hannah Gross, and Sima Fisher. Fans can keep an eye out for both projects over the next few months, and we can hope that both films quickly release in select theaters, or on PVOD or digital platforms if theaters remained closed across the country.

If you missed the trailer that Paramount Pictures released for “Love and Monsters” on social media, you can watch that video below for a look at the cast and story.

