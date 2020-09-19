HBO Max’s dog grooming creative competition series, “Haute Dog,” is launching its first six episodes on September 24th. Emmy nominee Robin Thede joins celebrity dog groomer Jess Rona to judge the imaginative challenges, meant to spotlight the best looks for the adorable canines. Matt Rogers serves as the show’s host.

The description reads, “The most adorable competition series ever created, each episode features three dog groomers facing off over two rounds. Rogers provides comedic commentary as Rona leads the judging panel with her extensive knowledge of breeds and proper grooming techniques, with Thede serving as “haute” expert evaluating the outrageous and jaw-dropping transformations. The judges determine who wins Best in Show, with the lucky groomer walking away with $10,000 and a first place rosette. Rona’s coffee table book Groomed and social platforms, including her signature slo-motion blow dry videos, inspired the series.”

The company added, “Jax Media completed production of the series over four weeks this summer in Simi Valley following full union guidelines and COVID protocols, with zero positive results from cast, crew and producers. Tests were conducted regularly across four weeks of production from load in to strike.”

The series is produced by Jax Media with Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch and Séamus Murphy-Mitchell along with Making It’s Nicolle Yaron and Jess Rona serving as executive producers. Abi McCarthy serves as showrunner.

HBO Max recently announced a Season 3 order for the animated-series “Harley Quinn,” which is moving from DC Universe to the HBO Max platform.

HBO Max is home to content from Warner Bros., New Line, DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes and more.

