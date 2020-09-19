Disney+ will explore the previously untold origins of Olaf, the insightful snowman from the Academy Award-winning 2013 Disney animated feature, “Frozen,” and its 2019 sequel. The new Walt Disney Animation Studios short is called “Once Upon a Snowman,” and it will premiere in October.

The short-film follows Olaf’s first steps as he comes to life and searches for his identity in the snowy mountains outside Arendelle. “Once Upon a Snowman” is directed by Trent Correy and Dan Abraham, and produced by Nicole Hearon with Peter Del Vecho. Award-winning actor Josh Gad voices Olaf again in the new story.

“This is an idea that started to form when I was an animator on the first Frozen,” said director Trent Correy.” “Dan Abraham and I are so grateful and excited to have had the opportunity to direct this short, working with our incredible colleagues at Walt Disney Animation Studios.”

“Josh Gad gives one of the great animated voice performances as Olaf through the ‘Frozen’ films,” said director Dan Abraham. “To have the opportunity to work with him in the recording booth was such a privilege and career highlight.”

“Once Upon A Snowman” is slated to premiere on Disney+ on October 23, 2020

Ahead of the premiere, on October 13th, Disney+ is releasing the inspirational movie “Clouds“.

In the story, Zach Sobiech (Fin Argus) is a fun-loving high school student with raw musical talent living with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. At the start of his senior year, he is ready to take on the world, however when he receives the news that the disease has spread, he and his best friend and songwriting partner, Sammy (Sabrina Carpenter), decide to spend Zach’s limited time following their dreams. With the help of Zach’s mentor and teacher, Mr. Weaver (Lil Rel Howery), Zach and Sammy are given the chance of a lifetime and are offered a record deal. Along with the support of the love of his life, Amy (Madison Iseman) and his parents, Rob and Laura (Tom Everett Scott and Neve Campbell); Zach embarks on an unforgettable journey about friendship, love and the power of music.

Disney+ is ending the month with “The Mandalorian: Season 2″ on October 30th.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.