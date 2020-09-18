iHeartRadio and HBO Max are co-producing “The Murders at White House Farm: The Podcast,” which will launch on September 24th, the same day that the miniseries premieres on the platform.

Lauren Bright Pacheco hosts the podcasts, which will take a deeper look at the relationships, psychological motivations, and relevant cultural events that may have impacted the real-life murders portrayed in the series. New episodes will be released on Thursdays each week, concluding on October 29th.

The description reads, “Pacheco will chat with the show’s creators, as well as with Carol Ann Lee, author of the book The Murders at White House Farm. Each episode of the podcast springboards off of a particular episode of the series to take a deeper dive into one of six nuanced themes that contributed to the disturbing nature of this surprisingly complicated case. In addition, the podcast will feature an interview with Colin Caffell, the father of the two young boys, who will speak about the murders for the last time publicly.”

The network’s description of the series adds, “The Murders at White House Farm follows the infamous true crime story that took place over thirty years ago, when three generations of one family were murdered at their isolated farm. Initial evidence pointed the finger at the daughter of the family, who had a history of mental illness. However, one detective refused to accept this conclusion and decided to delve deeper into the investigation, where his determination uncovered new evidence that shed suspicion on another family member.”

“The Murders at White House Farm” is a dramatized true-crime story based on research, interviews and published accounts, that explores the mystery behind what happened that fateful day. The series stars Freddie Fox, Stephen Graham, Mark Addy, Gemma Whelan, Alexa Davies and Mark Stanley.

Produced by New Pictures, in association with all3media international, the series is written by Kris Mrksa and Giula Sandler and directed by Paul Whittington. It is executive produced by Willow Grylls, Charlie Pattinson, Elaine Pyke and Kris Mrksa and produced by Lee Thomas.

