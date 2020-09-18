BRON Studios is starting production on “Solitary,” starring BAFTA, Emmy and Golden Globe-nominee David Oyelowo, Olivia Washington, Emmy award-winner Barry Pepper, and Jimmie Fails. Nate Parker wrote and will direct the film, which is filming Vancouver, British Columbia.

The description reads, “After a wrongfully imprisoned man (Oyelowo) endures the mental torture of seven years of solitary confinement he is released into a world in which self-isolation is the new normal. As he tries to rebuild a life with his fiancé (Washington) and son, he is plagued by deep-seated trauma which creates unimaginable danger for both him and the family he’s battling to protect.”

The studio added, “Solitary is the latest project from BRON in their continuing mission to bring socially conscious and underrepresented stories to the forefront of cinema. BRON believes that these narratives must be captivating and compelling while also empowering, so that we may shape our communities and our future for the better.”

Oyelowo’s credits include Golden Globe-nominated performances in “Selma” and the HBO drama “Nightingale.” Fans might also remember him from the mini-series “Les Misérables,” “The Queen of Katwe,” and “Lee Daniels’ The Butler.” His feature directorial debut, “The Water Man,” premiered at this year’s Toronto Film Festival.

Washington was most recently in The Public Theater’s presentation of Much Ado About Nothing. She also appeared in “Lee Daniels’ The Butler,” and Washington is slated to appear in Joel Coen’s upcoming Shakespeare adaptation, “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” from Scott Rudin and A24, as well as the John Lee Hancock thriller “The Little Things.”

Nate Parker is set to write, direct, and produce the feature with Aaron L. Gilbert of BRON Studios, Christina Lee Storm on behalf of Yoruba Saxon Productions and David Oyelowo. Jason Cloth of Creative Wealth Media is the executive producer on the project.

