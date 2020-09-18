The DC Universe subscription is abandoning its video content and switching to comics. In the move, the DC Universe will be rebranded as DC Infinite, and “Harley Quinn” and the rest of the shows are moving to HBO Max. The rebrand isn’t very surprising, as live-action DC Universe series have been slowly moving to HBO Max over the last year. The company softened the blow to DC Universe subscribers with promotional offers and credits, and announced that the animated-series “Harley Quinn” was renewed for a third season.

The former DC Universe will no longer offer new episodes of its popular series, like “Titans,” “Harley Quinn,” or “Doom Patrol.” Those shows will move to HBO Max and be part of that subscription service.

DC Infinite launches on January 21, 2021, and will offer more than 24,000 comic books at launch. Subscribers will get access to digital-first comics, exclusive access to DC fan events, and recently released comics six months after the release of the physical version. The new model is closer to Marvel Unlimited, which is a comic-based subscription service. Marvel’s series are found Disney+, Hulu, DisneyXD, and Disney Channel.

If you have a HBO Max subscription, you will be able to watch “Harley Quinn: Season 3,” “Doom Patrol: Season 3,” and “Titans: Season 3” on the platform, as well as other DC Universe series and shows.

“Our fans love the platform’s robust library of comic books and, with the transformation, we will not disappoint,” said DC Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee. “I’m excited to share that not only will DC Universe Infinite members still be able to read all of the great comics that they’ve enjoyed but new issues are debuting on the platform quicker than before, digital first exclusives are being created, and the members-only events will begin as soon as possible. There has never been a better time to be a DC fan!”

If you were a DC Universe subscriber, you will have the choice to add HBO Max to your subscription for $4.99/month. Pricing for DC Universe Infinite starts at $7.99/month for mobile and internet devices, or $74.99/year.

The company added, “On February 1, 2021, every DC Universe Infinite subscriber, existing members or those joining during the pre-order offer window will receive a special thank you voucher redeemable at the DC Shop subject to terms and conditions. Annual subscribers will receive a $25 voucher, while monthly subscribers will receive a $10 voucher.”

You can check out the details on DCUniverse.com.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.