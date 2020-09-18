The “She-Hulk” live-action series on Disney+ is moving forward with “Orphan Black” actress Tatiana Maslany. Deadline was the first to announce the casting, with other outlets and fellow actors confirming the news.

Disney announced the “She-Hulk” series alongside “Moon Knight” and “Ms. Marvel” at the annual D23 expo in 2019. Jessica Gao is the head writer on the project, but Disney hasn’t confirmed any casting decisions at this time. There have been reports that Kat Coiro will direct the series, but we are still waiting on an official announcement from Disney.

Maslany won an Emmy and a Critics’ Choice award for her work in the BBC America series “Orphan Black,” and a Special Jury Prize for Breakout Performance for “Grown Up Movie Star” in 2016.

In the comics, Jennifer Walters (She-Hulk) is the cousin of Bruce Banner. After receiving a life-saving blood transfusion from Bruce, she acquired some of his powers. Unlike the Hulk, this character can control her transformations and lives her day-to-day life as an established lawyer. Mark Ruffalo is expected to make appearances in the series.

The current lineup of Marvel shows on Disney+ includes “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier”, “WandaVision,” “Loki,” “Hawkeye”, “Ms Marvel,” “She-Hulk,” and “Moon Knight.” and an eighth animated-series is on the way called “What If.”

“Falcon and The Winter Soldier” was initially slated to release in Fall 2020, but production on the show was delayed because of the ongoing health crisis. Disney has not confirmed the release schedule for the new live-action shows, so fans will just have to keep them on their radar.

The next installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is “Black Widow,” which starts Phase 4 in November. The health crisis threw a wrench into Disney’s well-oiled release machine, and half-a-dozen films are on stuck on the schedule. The Phase 4 slate includes “Black Widow,” “The Eternals,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Doctor Strange 2,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” and “Captain Marvel 2.”

