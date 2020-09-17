ABC outlined the network’s Fall Dramas this week, and the schedule includes “Big Sky,” “Station 19,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “For Life,” and “A Million Little Things.” These scripted dramas join ABC’s unscripted and comedy slate, which were announced earlier this month.

“Our fall schedule is now complete with a dynamic lineup of new and returning drama series,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “From fan-favorite shows like ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘The Good Doctor’ to David E. Kelley’s thrilling new drama ‘Big Sky,’ our strength is in our storytelling, and we could not be more energized to bring these compelling series to our viewers.”

Last season, ABC delivered the Top 2 scripted programs on Thursday in Adults 18-49, leading the way with “Grey’s Anatomy” and “A Million Little Things” (tie). The top scripted broadcast program on Sunday was ABC’s drama “The Rookie,” which will be returning later in the season. ABC’s “The Good Doctor” stood as the top show in Monday’s 10 p.m. hour last season with Total Viewers.

The schedule starts with “The Good Doctor: Season 4” on November 2nd, followed by “Station 19: Season 4” and a two-hour season premiere of “Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17” on November 12th.

On November 18th, viewers can watch a new episode of “For Life: Season 2,” followed by “A Million Little Things: Season 3” the following night on November 19th.

“Big Sky” is the new release this season. The thriller comes from David E. Kelley, who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season.

The series stars Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie Kennedy, Valerie Mahaffey as Helen Pergman with John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski and Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt.

The show is based on the series of books by C.J. Box, “Big Sky” is executive produced by David E. Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, C.J. Box and Gwyneth Horder-Payton, and is produced by 20th Television.

The description reads, “Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.”

If you missed the earlier announcements, ABC outlined the Unscripted Slate and the Comedies on the Fall schedule.

