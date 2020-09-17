Marc Munden’s adaptation of “The Secret Garden” will release on digital platforms on September 22nd, followed by a Blu-ray and DVD release on October 6th. The film features Colin Firth, Julie Walters, and Dixie Egerickx, Edan Hayhurst, and Amir Wilson, and is based on the iconic children’s novel.

The official synopsis reads, “The Secret Garden is a new take on the beloved classic novel of the same name written by Frances Hodgson Burnett. Set in England during a new time period in 1947, the film follows a young orphan girl who, after being sent to live with her uncle, discovers a magical garden on the grounds of his estate.”

You can find the movie right here on Prime Video and iTunes, and have it ready for release day if you’re looking for something new to stream.

“The Secret Garden” was released in theaters in select international markets but wasn’t able to open nationwide because of the ongoing health crisis. Theaters in countries like Sweden, Portugal, Spain, and the Netherlands briefly screened the film throughout the summer, but most countries quickly shutdown cinemas, ending the film’s theatrical run.

The new adaptation released on PVOD services back in August. The movie did manage to gross an estimated $1.2M globally before the shutdown, and the studio will be hoping to recoup some of the cost through digital and on-demand platforms over the next year.

If you missed the trailer that the studio released for the film back at the beginning of Summer, you can watch that promotional film below for a look at the cast and story.

David Heyman and Rosie Alison serve as producers on “The Secret Garden,” with Jane Robertson serving as co-producer. StudioCanal’s Ron Halpern, Didier Lupfer, and Dan MacRae are executive producers.

