DreamWorks Animation will release “The Croods: A New Age” ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, moving the film up from its December release date. The animated-comedy features the voice talents of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, Clark Duke, Leslie Mann, and Peter Dinklage, and is a sequel to original 2013 film “The Croods.”

The original film also starred Cage, Stone, Reynolds, Keener, Leachman, and Duke, and grossed over $43M on its opening domestic weekend. The animated-comedy went on to make over $587M worldwide for the studio from an estimated $135M budget. “The Croods” was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the 2014 Academy Awards, losing to Disney’s mega-hit “Frozen,” and won 3 Annie Awards after being nominated for 9.

The film franchise has been slumbering since 2013, but the original filmed lead to a video game called “The Croods: Prehistoric Party!”, and a mobile game called “The Croods.” In 2015, Netflix released “Dawn of the Croods,” which featured the voice talents of Dan Milano, Stephanie Lemelin, A.J. Locascio, Laraine Newman, and Grey Griffin.

The description for The Croods 2 reads, “DreamWorks Animation invites you on an all-new adventure back in time with The Croods 2. Returning stars Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman and Clark Duke welcome Leslie Mann and Peter Dinklage to the film’s cast as The Croods face their biggest threat since leaving the cave: another family.”

“The Croods 2” is taking advantage of an near-empty holiday box office, with most films moving to December and beyond to play it safe during the ongoing health crisis. There are several November releases on the schedule, including Pixar’s “SOUL” which is slated to release a week earlier on November 20th. Other films releasing in November include “Marvel’s Black Widow” and “No Time to Die.” The box office schedule changes week to week, so the December release date might change before the holiday season begins.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

