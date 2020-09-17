AppleTV+ is expanding its slate of children’s programming with two new kids’ series, “Doug Unplugs” from DreamWorks Animation and “Stillwater,” from Gaumont and Scholastic. The platform also announced a second season of “Ghostwriter,” which will premiere on October 9th, ahead of the second season of “Helpsters” on October 16th.

Based on Dan Yaccarino’s “Doug Unplugged” book series, “Doug Unplugs” follows a young robot named Doug who senses there’s more to life than just the facts. While other robots plug in for their daily download, curious Doug unplugs and journeys into the human world, and with his best friend Emma, experiences its wonders firsthand.

“Stillwater” is based on the Scholastic book series “Zen Shorts” by Jon J Muth, and is produced by Gaumont and Scholastic Entertainment. The story centers on siblings Karl, Addy and Michael. Fortunately for these three kids they have Stillwater, a wise panda, as their next-door neighbor. Through his example, stories and gentle humor, Stillwater gives the children a deeper understanding of their feelings, as well as mindfulness tools that help them face their own day-to-day challenges. Stillwater also brings newfound fun and adventure for the three, opening their eyes to the quiet wonders of the world around them, and guiding them to their place within it.

A reimagining of the 1992 hit series from Sesame Workshop, the modern-day “Ghostwriter” maintains a city-based, multicultural cast, inviting children ages 6-11 to see themselves on screen as they learn to appreciate a range of new and classic literature. In its second season, the series’ young heroes work to save their bookstore and discover the true identity of the Ghostwriter while introducing audiences to fresh tales like “Malia and the Magic Paintbrush” and “The Cobalt Mask,” and familiar literary characters including Dr. Watson of “Sherlock Holmes” fame.

In addition to Sesame Workshop, Apple TV+ features series from Peanuts, the upcoming “Fraggle Rock” series from The Jim Henson Company, and a newly imagined original series based on the stories and illustrations of Maurice Sendak.

