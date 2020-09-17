Orion Classics shared a trailer for “The Wolf of Snow Hollow,” a monster-thriller set to debut in select theaters and on-demand platforms on October 9th. Jim Cummings wrote and directed the movie, which features the late Academy Award-nominee Robert Forster, is his final feature role alongside Riki Lindhome, Chloe East, and Jimmy Tatro.

The official description reads, “A small-town sheriff, struggling with a failed marriage, a rebellious daughter, and a lackluster department, is tasked with solving a series of brutal murders that are occurring on the full moon. As he’s consumed by the hunt for the killer, he struggles to remind himself that there’s no such thing as werewolves…”

The song in the trailer is called Little Red Riding Hood, and is featured on the movie’s soundtrack, arranged by Ben Lovett with vocals from Valen. Ben Lovett scores the film.

You may have seen Cummings’ work in “Thunder Road,” a comedy-drama that he wrote, directed and starred in alongside Kendal Farr and Nican Robinson.

“The Wolf of Snow Hollow” seems like a perfect fit for a Halloween streaming party. The holiday will be a little muted this year because of the ongoing health crisis, and horror-thriller fans will have to get most of their thrills from streaming platforms and on-demand services. You have a few interesting options in the mix, including “Curse of Audrey Earnshaw,” “2067” with Kodi Smit-McPhee, “Tremors: Shrieker Island,” and Tyler Posey’s “Alone” pandemic-thriller. In November, you can watch Marin Ireland’s “The Dark and the Wicked” just to name a few of the upcoming on-demand releases.

If you don’t want to go the on-demand route, Hulu, Prime Video, and IMDb will be streaming thriller-themed content throughout October. Freeform will also be streaming its “31 Nights of Halloween” programming block to keep you entertained during the fall.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.