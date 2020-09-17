Sony officially announced the price and launch date for the PS5. The PS5 Digital Edition will sell for $399, and the PS5 with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive will be available $499. Sony will launch the PS5 on November 12th in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and South Korea. Other markets, including Europe, the Middle East, South America, Asia, and South Africa, will want to mark November 19th as the launch day.

Pre-orders for the console start today, and you can try and secure your launch-day choice on the official Playstation storefront right here on Amazon.

If you’re not sure which option to buy, know that it basically comes down to needing the Blu-ray player or sticking with digital media. Both PS5 models use the same custom processor with integrated CPU and GPU, and both offer the same ultra-high speed SSD with integrated I/O. The two models are compatible with the new DualSense wireless controller and 3D audio capabilities, but one has a Blu-ray player that can also play games on discs, and the digital version only plays games downloaded from the storefront. The choice is yours.

“Since we first announced our next generation console last year, we have received astounding support from developers and gaming fans all around the world, and it’s truly humbling,” said Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment. “Now we are just a couple of months away from launching PS5, which will offer a new generation of experiences that go beyond players’ expectations of how games can look, feel, sound, and play. We can’t wait for our fans to experience for themselves the incredible speed, the heightened immersion and the breathtaking games on PS5 when we launch this November.”

The PS5 Launch Lineup includes “Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition,” “Final Fantasy XVI,” “Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach,” “Hogwarts Legacy,” a new “God of War” title, “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales,” “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War,” and “Demon’s Souls.”

Sony did say that the company will launch PS4 versions of a few exclusive titles, and named “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales,” “Sackboy A Big Adventure,” and “Horizon Forbidden West.” The company also explained that the PS4 digital versions of launch games will include a free upgrade on both PS5 consoles. The PS4 disc versions of these games include a free upgrade on the PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-Ray disc drive.

Sony also introduced the PlayStation Plus Collection, a curated lineup of PS4 games that will be available to PS Plus members to download and play on PS5. This is Sony’s attempt at fixing the backwards compatibility, and will let PS5 players pick up older games. The PS Plus Collection features classics like “Batman Arkham Knight,” “Bloodborne,” “Fallout 4,” “God of War, Monster Hunter: World,” “Persona 5” and others.

The accessories for the PS5 are pricey, but players will probably want to complete the set. A standalone DualSense Wireless Controller will set you back $69, while the PULSE 3D wireless headset with 3D audio support and dual noise-cancelling microphones will retail for $99. There’s also a 1080p HD Camera for streamers, which will sell for $59. Other options include a Media Remote for $29, and a DualSense Charging Station that can charge two DualSense Wireless Controllers for $29.

You will also be able to pre-order these accessories, along with the PS5, on the Playstation storefront on Amazon today. If you missed the showcase that Sony aired last night, you can watch the playlist below for a look at the new games.

The playlist below includes “Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach,” “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales,” “Hogwarts Legacy,” “Final Fantasy XVI,” “Fortnite – Unreal Engine 4,” “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War,” “Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition,” “Resident Evil Village,” “PlayStation 5 Showcase – Opening Sizzle,” “Oddworld: Soulstorm,” “PlayStation 5 Showcase – Closing Sizzle,” and”Deathloop.”

