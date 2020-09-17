CBS All Access will promote “Star Trek” and the upcoming “The Stand” adaptation during New York Comic Con’s Metaverse, taking place virtually from October 8th through October 11th. The network’s panel schedule includes a back-to-back block of “Star Trek” programming on opening day, which will feature select members of the cast and producers from “Star Trek: Lower Decks” and “Star Trek: Discovery.” CBS also teased that fans can expect surprise guests during the event. The other panel will include cast and producers of the limited event series “The Stand,” and that event is slated for October 9th.

You can find the official descriptions for the panels below, as detailed by CBS All Access. You can also save the links below for opening day, if you want to join the stream.

STAR TREK UNIVERSE | PANELS

The beloved panel returns to New York Comic Con with a special virtual edition, featuring exclusive back-to-back conversations with casts and producers from the “Star Trek” universe on CBS All Access, alongside a few special surprise guests.

Join the creator of “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” Mike McMahan, and series voice cast for a special edition of CBS All Access’ official “Star Trek” after-show, “The Ready Room,” as they dive into the season one finale with host Wil Wheaton. Voice cast appearing include Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore and Gillian Vigman.

Be the first to learn the latest about “Star Trek: Discovery” before season three premieres on Thursday, Oct. 15, exclusively on CBS All Access. Join series stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman and Wilson Cruz; new cast members David Ajala, Blu del Barrio and Ian Alexander; and series co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise, for an exclusive conversation on what’s in store for the U.S.S. Discovery crew. Moderated by Sarah Rodman of Entertainment Weekly.

THE STAND | PANEL

Based on Stephen King’s iconic post-apocalyptic novel of the same name, the much-anticipated limited event series asks the question “where will you stand?” in the ultimate fight between good and evil. Join series stars Whoopi Goldberg, James Marsden, Greg Kinnear, Amber Heard, Jovan Adepo, Odessa Young and Owen Teague alongside showrunner Benjamin Cavell and executive producer Taylor Elmore, as they discuss bringing this epic story to life and what fans can expect when the series premieres Thursday, Dec. 17, exclusively on CBS All Access. Moderated by Anthony Breznican of Vanity Fair.

Fans can set a reminder to watch the stream on YouTube.com/NYCC and FindtheMetaverse.com.

