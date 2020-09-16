Apple didn’t announce a new iPhone during the company’s Time Flies event, but a lot of new hardware and services are launching for customers over the next year. At the event, Apple introduced a new iPad Air, a new eighth-gen iPad, an Apple One bundle program, a new SE watch, and a lot of upgrades and updates.

Apple One: The Bundle Option

Apple One certainly had a lot of buzz when the event finished. The Apple subscription service bundles all of Apple’s services into one bill, and saves you money. Apple One covers Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and iCloud. With a single subscription, customers can access all of Apple’s services across their favorite devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac.

“Apple One makes enjoying Apple subscription services easier than ever, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud, and more,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services. “With Apple One, you can access the best of Apple entertainment across all your favorite devices with one simple subscription.”

You have three Apple One plans to choose from:

Individual includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for $14.95 per month.

Family includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage for $19.95 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members.

includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage for $19.95 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members. Premier, where available, includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud storage for $29.95 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members.

Apple One includes a 30-day free trial for any services that customers do not already have. With Apple One, customers will receive only one invoice each month, and they can easily change or cancel their Apple One plan at any time. With the Family and Premier plans, up to six family members can access all the included services with their own personal accounts and preferences.

The newest subscription service is Apple Fitness+, which you can find in the Premiere Apple One plan. The new service incorporates metrics from the Apple Watch for users to visualize right on their iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, and offers personalized workout experiences.

“We’re so excited to energize our customers with new ways to get active and stay active with Apple Watch,” said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s senior director of fitness for Health Technologies. “With diverse studio workouts that are suitable for all ability levels, led by a phenomenal group of unique trainers, and an approachable program designed for beginners all the way through to the fitness enthusiast — as well as the flexibility to work out anywhere — there’s something for everyone. We know Fitness+ will take working out with Apple Watch to the next level with unparalleled engagement, convenience, and inspiration.”

The program runs on a custom recommendation engine, and considers previously completed workouts, and suggests new options that match the workouts users select most often. The algorithm can also suggest something new to break up the monotony.

Customers can also use an intuitive filtering tool to choose what is most important to them when looking for a workout. You can filter by workout type, trainer, duration, or even the music. For Apple Music subscribers, favorite music from Fitness+ workouts can also be easily saved and listened to later, whether in a workout or otherwise.

Apple Fitness+ will launch with the most popular workout types including Cycling, Treadmill, Rowing, HIIT, Strength, Yoga, Dance, Core, and Mindful Cooldown, and each is accompanied by music thoughtfully curated by the trainers. Each week, the team of Fitness+ trainers will deliver fresh workouts from the studio across a range of lengths, disciplines, and music genres so there are always new workouts to explore.

Welcoming customers who are brand new to fitness or starting up again, an Absolute Beginner program built into Fitness+ will help coach the basics of movement and exercise, and give customers an option to prepare for Studio Workouts, which bump up the challenge.

Apple’s new eighth-generation iPad will feature the A12 Bionic chip, bringing Neural Engine to the entry iPad for the first time. The device starts at $329 and features a 10.2-inch Retina display.

“We’re excited to offer customers an even faster and more powerful experience with the eighth-generation iPad,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “With its beautiful 10.2-inch Retina display, the performance boost from the A12 Bionic, great cameras, and so much more, the new iPad is an incredible value at a time when, more than ever, our customers need powerful and versatile ways to work, play, learn, and connect with loved ones.”

The A12 Bionic is the featured upgrade in the new generation, boasting 40% faster CPU performance and twice the graphics capability of previous models. The Neural Engine allows machine learning capabilities, including people occlusion and motion tracking in augmented reality (AR) apps, as well as enhanced photo editing, Siri performance, and more.

The new iPad Air model comes in a wide array of colors, and you can choose between five finishes when picking out your device. The new model offers an all-screen design with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, and a new integrated Touch ID sensor in the top button. The iPad Air comes with the A14 Bionic chip.

“Today we’re excited to introduce a completely redesigned and far more powerful iPad Air, debuting Apple’s most powerful chip ever made, the A14 Bionic,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “With its gorgeous new all-screen design, larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, next-generation Touch ID, and a massive boost in performance with A14 Bionic, the new iPad Air brings customers powerful pro features at an even more affordable price. Along with major upgrades to the iPad Pro and eighth-generation iPad this year, and the powerful new features of iPadOS 14, this is our strongest iPad lineup ever, giving our customers even more ways to enrich their daily lives.”

Customers can choose between silver, space gray, rose gold, green, and sky blue finishes. The screen offers 3.8 million pixels, along with full lamination, P3 wide color support, True Tone, and an anti-reflective coating. Apple also stated that the new iPad Air is compatible with Magic Keyboard and its floating design, and built-in trackpad, Smart Keyboard Folio, and new Smart Folio covers, as well as Apple Pencil, which attaches magnetically to the side for easy pairing, charging, and storing.

Apple claims that the A14 Bionic in the device is powerful enough to edit 4K videos. Built on a 5-nanometer process technology, the A14 Bionic is packed with 11.8 billion transistors for increased performance and power efficiency in nearly every part of the chip. This latest-generation A-series chip features a new 6-core design for a 40% boost in CPU performance, and a new 4-core graphics architecture for a 30% improvement in graphics. The A14 Bionic also includes a new 16-core Neural Engine that is twice as fast, and capable of performing up to 11 trillion operations per second. The new chip features second-gen machine learning accelerators in the CPU for 10 times faster machine learning calculations.

The iPad Air also features an updated camera, with a 7MP front-facing FaceTime HD camera, and the same 12MP rear camera used in the iPad Pro. The new design also utilizes stereo speakers in landscape mode, and you can use the USB-C port for up to 5Gbps data transfer, which is 10x faster, for connecting to cameras, hard drives, and external monitors up to 4K. You can also expect Wi-Fi 6 performance and 60% faster LTE connectivity.

The new iPad Air will be available starting next month on apple.com and in the Apple Store app in 30 countries and regions, including the US. Wi-Fi models of iPad Air will be available with a starting price of $599 and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at $729.

The new Apple Watch is the Apple Watch SE, which features a modern design at a more affordable price. The SE offers the largest and most advanced Retina display, along with the same accelerometer, gyroscope, and always-on altimeter as Apple Watch Series 6 that you see above. You also get the health and safety capabilities including fall detection, Emergency SOS, international emergency calling, and the Noise app.

“Apple Watch SE combines elements of the Series 6 design with the most essential features of Apple Watch, all at a more affordable price,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “We’re excited to offer another great option to help customers stay connected, be more active, and keep an eye on their health.”

The new SE’s screen is 30% larger than Series 3. With the S5 System in Package (SiP) and dual-core processor, Apple Watch SE delivers performance two times faster than Apple Watch Series 3. The Digital Crown with haptic feedback generates incremental clicks with a mechanical feel as it is rotated. Apple Watch SE features the latest speaker and microphone, which are optimized for better sound quality for phone calls, Siri, and Walkie-Talkie, along with Bluetooth 5.0.

