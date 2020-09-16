The Natural Diamond Council is partnering with Ana de Armas in a multipart campaign, which raises awareness of the Natural Diamond Council’s Only Natural Diamonds online platform. The campaign kicks off ahead of Ana de Armas’ appearance in “No Time to Die” this November, and follows her recent Golden Globe nomination for her role in “Knives Out.”

The Natural Diamond Council represents seven of the world’s leading diamond producers, which the company claims follows the group’s ethical codes, “with an emphasis on mindful and sustainable mining practices and the support of women and families in diamond-mining communities.”

Manu Cossu directed the new campaign, which will also feature photography by Camilla Åkrans. Media for the event is expected to start appearing on September 20th, during the first-ever virtual Emmy Awards. Information about the campaign will appear on the NDC’s website as early as today.

In the announcement, the company added, “Ms. de Armas was approached for the project as she radiates with poise and modernity, and she epitomizes an ascendant, free-thinking generation. Her elegant, effervescent and easygoing demeanor reflects the next chapter in the history of natural diamonds; a mindset in which the traditional tenets of diamond-wearing and exchanging are dismantled, leaving an open playing field in their place.”

“I love thinking of diamonds this way, as special emblems of even the small personal moments in our lives,” says Ms. de Armas. “They represent joy and warmth and beauty.”

The campaign’s 30-second hero spot airing at the Emmys will be complemented by a series of shorter video segments, spotlighting the various relationships portrayed from the clip.

The campaign is a first for the Natural Diamond Council. Ana de Armas leads the initial celebrity-fronted campaign for a diamond group (brand-agnostic), lending support to an industry that supports the livelihoods of roughly 10M people worldwide.

“Ana is a true talent, and the dynamism she exemplifies is exactly what we seek to do daily in our support of the natural diamond industry,” says Kristina Buckley Kayel, Managing Director of Natural Diamond Council North America. “This campaign redefines traditional diamond moments, celebrating a variety of personal connections with these natural stones. It’s a more contemporary approach to the diamond dream, for meaningful moments big or small.”

A selection of brands featured in the campaign includes: Anita Ko, KATKIM Fine Jewelry, De Beers Jewellers, Ana Khouri, Delfina Delettrez, Gabriel & Co, Zoe Chicco, Eriness, London Jewelers, Jade Trau, Lorraine Schwartz, Suzanne Kalan, Fernando Jorge, Vanleles, Foundrae, Marla Aaron, Nikos Koulis, Melissa Kaye and more.

Following its Emmys debut, the campaign will be featured in print media, including Vogue and Vanity Fair’s respective November 2020 issues, The New York Times, and at online publications ranging from Bustle to Who What Wear. It will, additionally, be featured on non-linear TV, including platforms like Hulu and Amazon Fire. The campaign will have a global presence, also running in the United Kingdom, China and India.

