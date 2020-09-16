Comedy Central announced a one-hour special event of the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning series “South Park.” The hour-long episode titled “The Pandemic Special” will air on September 30th at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT and will have two encore airings at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT and 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

The episode’s description reads, “Randy comes to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak as the on-going pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South Park. The kids happily head back to school but nothing resembles the normal that they once knew; not their teachers, not their homeroom, not even Eric Cartman.”

Comedy Central also stated that all-new episodes of the animated series will be available to stream in HD exclusively on South Park Studios, CC.com and the Comedy Central App, immediately following the west coast airing. You can also catch episodes on HBO Max 24hrs after they premiere.

Fans will have next-day access to new episodes, as well as the entire South Park library, across numerous internet-connected devices with a HBO Max subscription. You can also find the uncensored episodes available for download on iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, XBOX Live, Google Play, Sony Entertainment Network, Vudu and Verizon Flexview.

The animated series is still going strong at Comedy Central, which launched “South Park” back in August 1997. Trey Parker and Matt Stone are the co-creators of the show, with Parker, Stone, Anne Garefino, and Frank C. Agnone II serving as executive producers.

Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, Jack Shia, and Vernon Chatman serve as producers on the project, with Chris Brion serving as Creative Director of South Park Digital Studios.

The network released a teaser trailer for the new episode, which you can watch below.

