The official trailer for “Emily in Paris” is out, reminding Netflix subscribers that the rom-com series is releasing on October 2nd. The show gives fans of the genre something new to stream over the next few weeks, and comes from “Sex & the City” creator Darren Star, who created, wrote, and executive produced the show.

The first season has ten thirty-minute episodes, and Lily Collins stars in the series alongside Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, and Bruno Gouery.

Kate Walsh, William Abadie, and Arnaud Viard make up the recurring cast. MTV Studios put the project together, which was filmed entirely on location in Paris and throughout France.

The show’s official description reads, “Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy. Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.”

Netflix posted the video on social media on Tuesday morning, telling followers, “Say oui to new possibilities! Emily in Paris, a new series from Creator of Sex and the City, Darren Star, premieres October 2. Only on Netflix.”

Lily Collins has a few projects in the works, but we don’t have solid release dates at this time. Collins is expected to appear in David Fincher’s “Mank,” a bio-drama starring Amanda Seyfried, Collins, Gary Oldman, and Tuppence Middleton, as well as Anthony Lucero’s “Halo of Stars” with Holliday Grainger, Harry Treadaway, Lukas Haas, Stacy Martin, and Nikola Djuricko.

You can watch the official trailer below for a look at the show’s cast and setting.

