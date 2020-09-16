Clare Crawley will possibly meet her soulmate when “The Bachelorette” returns for Season 16 next month. The premiere is airing on a new night, so fans will want to set a reminder to catch the big event on Tuesday, October 13th at 8pm EDT on ABC.

The studio teased, “After putting Juan Pablo in his place on the memorable, 18th season finale of “The Bachelor,” and gaining a new sense of resolve and self-worth, Clare is more than ready to put her romantic disappointments in the rearview mirror and start a wild ride to find her happily ever after on the season premiere of “The Bachelorette.”

Viewers can also catch the premiere the following day on-demand and on Hulu.

ABC’s description added, “Thirty-one amazing, accomplished men from all over the nation have left their families, friends and everyday lives behind for the opportunity to meet the stunning hairdresser from Sacramento, California. The bachelors do whatever they can to stand out from the pack, whether it is arriving in a Rolls Royce or a station wagon. An attorney finds Clare guilty as charged for looking spectacular in her sensational first-night dress. A former football star bursts through a “Your Future Husband” banner, while another former athlete sports a baby belly in homage to Clare’s arrival on Juan Pablo’s season. Which ones are there for the right reasons, and which one is here for a lifetime of happiness?”

At the end of a long first night, 23 men will remain and attempt to become the love of Clare’s life. By then, you should already have a few favorites, and a few good laughs.

Hosted by Chris Harrison, “The Bachelorette” is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods and Bennett Graebner are the executive producers.

