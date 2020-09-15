HBO Max ordered the period comedy “Our Flag Means Death” straight to series. Oscar winner and multi-Emmy Award nominee Taika Waititi will executive produce the series, and he will also direct the pilot for the platform. Series creator and showrunner David Jenkins will serve as executive producer, with Emmy nominated producer Garrett Basch and Dan Halsted.

According to the announcement, “Our Flag Means Death” is loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet, a pampered aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege to become a pirate.

“A series concept like this jumps off the page and you can instantly envision every moment,” says Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO MAX. “David and Taika’s unique take on Bonnet’s rollicking misadventures on the high seas, are sure to thrill and delight audiences everywhere.”

“Our Flag Means Death” will have to wait its turn before production starts. HBO Max confirmed that the first episode will be shot after Waititi finishes production on Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder,” which is slated to release in 2022.

Waititi’s production slate seems to get longer every month. Taika is also set to write and direct a new Star Wars film for Disney after directing “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Disney hasn’t disclosed any details on the Star Wars project, so fans will just have to keep the untitled film on their radar.

Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi are also working on follow-up mockumentary called “We’re Wolves,” centered on a group of werewolves living in modern-day New Zealand. The mockumentary shares the same general format as “What We Do in the Shadows,” which continues to be a hit on FX. Waititi is also expected to write “Flash Gordon,” but details on that project are also slim at the moment.

Waititi won the 2020 Best Adapted Screenplay award at the Academy Awards, a movie that was also nominated for Best Picture. The project also won Waititi the Best Adapted Screenplay award at the 2020 BAFTAs.

